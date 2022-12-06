 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get into cute banter over Christmas attire

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Ryan Reynolds got into trouble with wife Blake Lively over her Christmas outfit.

The Golden Globe nominee, 46, shared a photo Monday to his Instagram Story of the celebrity couple alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa.

“We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express,” Reynolds wrote. “She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria.”

In the photo shared on December 5, 2022, Reynolds wears a Pelé soccer shirt and blue hat, with his arms around a pregnant Lively and Santa. Lively donned a pair of Christmas pyjamas with a cosy beige robe and sported a pair of golden converse.

The A-list couple is known to tease each other quite a bit as they engage in dark humour online in comments and tweets.

As soon as the post went up, the Gossip Girl alum commented under it writing, “My. Shoes [eye rolling emoji]”

Soon after, Reynolds took to his Instagram Stories with an updated photo to rectify the ‘mistake’ he made.

“I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted," Reynolds jokingly wrote with an updated photo. "It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighted.”

Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 when they played romantic leads in Green Lantern. They began dating a year later and tied the knot in September 2012. They share three daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 and another baby on the way.

