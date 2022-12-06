Millie Bobby Brown vacations at beachside with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are soaking in the sun as they head to a vacation at a sunny beach.

The Stranger Things actress shared some snaps from their beachy getaway in an Instagram post on December 5, 2022.

In a polaroid-style photo, the 18-year-old Enola Holmes star posed in a white bikini while a smiling Bongiovi stood behind with his arms wrapped around her shoulders. Jake, on the other hand, went shirtless while wearing black shorts.

"sunny one so true, i love you," Brown captioned the adorable post with the lyrics to the iconic 1963 song Sunny by Bobby Hebb.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Bongiovi, who's the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, shared his own polaroid photo from their getaway.

"What's the one thing you'd take to a desert island ?" he asked under a candid snapshot of him and Brown holding hands, appearing to have come back from a dip in the ocean.

Brown was quick to respond to that question in the comments as she wrote, "u boo."

Under Millie’s post, fans gushed over the young couple’s romance with even Instagram’s official handle commenting “shining so sincere [sun emoji]”

Even model Larsen Thompson commented, “Too cute [loved emoji] love you together”

Brown and Bongiovi have been open about their friendship even before making their relationship Instagram official (the app where they actually met) in November last year, via People.

Since then, they've celebrated personal milestones together including their first Christmas, their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and the Stranger Things season 4 premiere shortly after. The two were recently spotted at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere last month.