Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Shah Rukh Khan feels honored to be a representative of Indian Cinema globally

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan has recently received an award at Red Sea International Film Festival. He has always been very humble about all the success he got in 32 years of his career, but he admitted at an interview at the festival that he loves receiving awards.

Talking about his achievement, SRK said, “I shamelessly and brazenly say I like awards. I like the whole idea because it’s not for a specific job that I have done. I have been trying to make people happy for the last 32 years, sometimes successfully, sometimes not, but I feel nice.”

He also acknowledged that all of his achievements on global platforms are not ‘individual’, they are a win for industry altogether. “I sometimes feel being recognised for this work is not something individual, it’s for the film industry in India. I am very fortunate and lucky that I get chosen in places to be the face of the Indian film industry. I am just very happy that I can go and tell the stories of Indian films and how we make cinema to the rest of the work and bring it forth, hopefully, people will see them more around, whether I am in those films or not.” He said.

On the work front, he has wrapped up shoot for Dunki, and he will be seen in Pathaan which is ought to be released nationwide soon. 

