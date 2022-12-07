Dwayne Johnson gets emotional with daughters: 'most moving moments of my life'

Dwayne Johnson shared a proud moment with his daughters for wife Lauren Hashian.



The Black Adam star posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks on December 6, 2022.

In the video clip, the actor was seen swaying back and forth during the performance and his daughters watching on enthusiastically. Accompanied with the video, the Rock wrote an emotional caption.

He stated that “holding [his] babies, while their mama sings” will “go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of [his] life.”

“As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it,” he continued.

“At these little ages, they don’t understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it. It’s my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can’t wait.”

He gushed, “Man you can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings. Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with ‘…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave…’ And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts… that was it for me”

“Daddy was done,” he added jokingly. And, he concluded by congratulating his “beautiful” wife, Lauren “on this incredible career milestone and American honour.”

Hashian, 38, responded in the comments section, "Oh my gosh it was everything I had not to cry seeing you holding the babiess [sic] like that! Inhaling saying, 'Don't do it, don't do it' but now with these words you get me.”

"No one finds the words like you do... I Love You MM," she added. "So crazy grateful.. to get to feel what this felt like… unbelievable."

In addition to Jasmine and Tiana, Johnson is also father to daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.