Piers Morgan calls out Meghan Markle 'travesty' over fake Netflix photo

Piers Morgan is taking a swipe at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their Netflix docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been accused of faking photo call after Archie's birth, are slammed by the former GMB host for their 'travesty.'

Sharing a tweet from Robert Jobson, Piers brought attention to the couple's ill intentions.

"This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. [sic]



"Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there," Mr Jobson noted.



The royal expert continued: "The photographer was accredited and in accredited position signed off by the palace and Harry and Meghan themselves."