Piers Morgan angry at 'Princess Pinocchio' Meghan for 'trashing' royals in NYC

Piers Morgan is mocking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for accepting an award after stabbing the royal in the back.

The former GMB host is seemingly upset and the Sussexes are honoured with a special nod over their fight against 'structural racism' at the New York City Gala.

Turning to his Twitter on Wednesday, the journalist wrote: "Princess Pinocchio and Harry Hypocrite preaching about ‘healing’ as they accept an award for trashing their family as a bunch of vile callous racists, from a bloke who shot a woman dead last year, is peak Duke & Duchess of Netflix bullsh*t."

This comes after Meghan and Harry used a photo of Piers in the latest trailer of their upcoming Netflix docuseries as they spoke about media intrusion in their lives.