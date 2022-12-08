'Avatar: The Way of Water’ teases The Weeknd's new song in trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water is is out and it features The Weeknd's new song.



The new clip opens with the song, Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength), playing in the background as the scene shows Jake and Neytiri’s family with their little children.

The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye) could be heard singing in his soulful voice sings, “I… I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins.”

The lyrics of the song seem apt as the family is forced out from the forests of Pandora towards the water as human threat arrives. As he sings “You give me strength” the scene plays out the intense struggles that lie ahead of them and when they are displaced in a troubled environment.

The Weeknd previously teased his music for The Way of Water a couple of days back with a cryptic tweet wherein his choral track, packed with battle drums punctuates the giant blue ‘A’ of Avatar filling the frame.



Directed by James Cameron, the sequel to Avatar comes is coming to theatres after a 13-year-long wait. Avatar 2 sees the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as their teenage daughter Kiri and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. New faces joining the cast are Kate Winslet as Ronal, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey, Britain Dalton as Lo'ak, Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, and more, per The Collider.

Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theatres on December 16th, 2022, whereas the music will release on December 15th, 2022.