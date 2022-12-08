 
world
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'

By
Reuters

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on the cover of Time Magazines 2022 Person of the Year edition, in an image released in New York City, U.S. December 7, 2022.— Reuters
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on the cover of Time Magazine's 2022 "Person of the Year" edition, in an image released in New York City, U.S. December 7, 2022.— Reuters

Time magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy 2022's "Person of the Year" on Wednesday, saying he inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia's devastating invasion.

Refusing to leave Ukraine's capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war as Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and travelled across his war-torn nation, the publication noted in bestowing its annual title.

On Tuesday, Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy captures a video to congratulate the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine December 6, 2022.— Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy captures a video to congratulate the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine December 6, 2022.— Reuters

"Zelenskiy's success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the president had stuck around," Time wrote in acknowledging the 44-year-old leader.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was named Time's "Person of the Year" in 2021, a year that saw his electric car company become the most valuable carmaker in the world. Time began this tradition in 1927.

More From World:

'Too many positives!': As China rows back 'zero-COVID' policy, virus fears spread

'Too many positives!': As China rows back 'zero-COVID' policy, virus fears spread
Trump legal team locates two more classified records, source says

Trump legal team locates two more classified records, source says
US warns of action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan

US warns of action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan
China's Xi on 'epoch-making' visit to Saudi as Riyadh chafes at US censure

China's Xi on 'epoch-making' visit to Saudi as Riyadh chafes at US censure
Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder

Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder
Indonesian suicide bomber kills one, wounds at least 10

Indonesian suicide bomber kills one, wounds at least 10

This is Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year

This is Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year
Germany arrests 25 suspected of far-right plot to overthrow state

Germany arrests 25 suspected of far-right plot to overthrow state
China loosens anti-COVID restrictions in policy shift

China loosens anti-COVID restrictions in policy shift
The year in review: What happened — and what did not

The year in review: What happened — and what did not
Democratic US Senator Warnock wins Georgia runoff, projection shows

Democratic US Senator Warnock wins Georgia runoff, projection shows
Trump Organisation found guilty of tax fraud

Trump Organisation found guilty of tax fraud