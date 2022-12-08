 
Prince Harry reveals he's afraid of opening his heart for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry shared interesting details of starting his relationship with the former Suits star, saying 'in spite of my fear I just opened my heart" for Meghan Markle.

In the first episode of their two-part documentary, titled Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed: "I got to know her more and more, I was like, 'I'm really falling in love with this girl'. So in spite of my fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen."

Harry continued: "So much of how Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence – she has this warmth about her."

Meghan also shared the memory of her romantic journey with the Duke, saying: "It was just relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other. Truly, like any other couple when you're figuring out. Meghan added that the beginning of her relationship with Harry was "long distance" and "guarded".

