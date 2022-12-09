Jennifer Lawrence trolled for calling herself 'first action female lead'

Jennifer Lawrence is receiving flak for branding herself the first female action lead in a Hollywood movie.



The 32-year-old, in a recent interview with Variety, shared that she had to comes across stereotypes around women not playing action heroes while she auditioned for Hunger Games.

"I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work.

"Because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead."

The mother-of-one added: "It just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies."

Responding to the actress's claims, fans on Twitter jumped the bandwagon to share their two cents.

"Jennifer Lawrence claims no women were action movie stars before her is one of most absurd takes I've ever heard! Lmao 1979 we had Sigourney Weaver in ALIEN," one person wrote.

"Jennifer Lawrence says there were no female action heroes before she did "The Hunger Games" so please take a moment to mourn for Demi Moore who apparently never existed," another wrote.



A third added: "Jennifer Lawrence believes that she was the 1st female lead in an action movie. Sigourney Weaver was kicking a** in Alien 11 years before #JLaw was born."

