Friday Dec 09 2022
Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil's top goalscorer

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Croatia v Brazil - Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Brazils Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal with Pedro and Rodrygo. — Reuters
AL RAYYAN: Neymar scored in extra time as Brazil were winning 1-0 against Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday to reach 77 goals and draw level with Pele as the team's top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.

The forward fired home from close range in extra time to put Brazil ahead and draw level with Pele, who scored his goals between 1957 and 1971.

Neymar beat Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and converted from a tight angle in stoppage time in the first additional period.

However, Bruno Petkovic levelled in the 117th minute, with Croatia winning the shootout 4-2.

Pele, who was recently hospitalised during treatment for colon cancer, is the only player in history to win three World Cups.

The 82-year-old triumphed in 1958, 1962 and 1970 with the Selecao and said earlier this week he was watching his country play in Qatar from a hospital.

Five-time winners Brazil last lifted the World Cup in 2002, eight years before Neymar made his international debut.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 30, has earned iconic status in his country but has been frustrated on the biggest stage.

He scored a penalty against South Korea in the last 16 on his return from injury, having missed the previous two matches in Qatar.

Brazil players unfurled a banner in tribute to Pele after that emphatic 4-1 victory on Monday.

However, they will be heading home early after their surprise defeat despite coming into the tournament as favourites.

