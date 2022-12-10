 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow fears she may get cancer that killed her father

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow fears she may get cancer that killed her father
Gwyneth Paltrow fears she may get cancer that killed her father

Gwyneth Paltrow has been living in fear that she might get the same cancer that killed her father Bruce Paltrow.

An insider told Radar Online that the Iron Man star has been getting cancer screenings regularly as “her family history presents a clear, inherited risk,” as per an Oncologist.

The Hollywood star is "carrying a ton of anxiety over this," the source said while adding that she is taking steps to prioritize her heath.

The outlet further noted that Paltrow is getting tested regularly so in case she get diagnosed, "it may come with enough time to treat and beat it."

This comes after the actor’s mother Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a relatively rare form of oral cancer, that claimed her husband's life.

"I was obviously very shocked," Paltrow said after her mother made the news public. "It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar [to my dad's]."

"She went through it with so much grace," the actor added. "I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks
'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death

'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death
Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?

Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?
Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'

Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'
Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped conquer 'fear of abandonment'

Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped conquer 'fear of abandonment'