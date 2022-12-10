 
Emma Thompson has not rewatched her hit movie Love Actually: Here's why

Emma Thompson has recently pointed out that she was “paid less” for her movie Love Actually as the movie marked its 20th anniversary this year.

During an appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon  reflected on the 2003 movie which according to official synopsis, “intertwines multiple characters and narratives in a bid to explore love in its many forms”.

Insider reported that Love Actually may be a favorite for many, especially around the holidays. However, Emma disclosed that she did not rewatch the movie.

Emma told Jimmy, “That was 20 years ago. I don’t think I was very well paid for that.”

“There was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank and had that sort of… That's the things you remember, not the good ones,” recalled the Sense And Sensibility actress.

Earlier, Emma also appeared in The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later where she noted why the movie became a “cultural sensation with longevity”.

“I think we forget, time and time again we forget, that love is all that matters – it’s all that matters,” she added. 

