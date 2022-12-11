 
Catherine Zeta-Jones almost gave Michael Douglas a 'heart attack' from surprise

Catherine Zeta-Jones recalled almost giving husband Michael Douglas a heart attack as she surprised him on Thanksgiving.

The British actress appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, December 9th, 2022.

“Michael has been in France for what seems like a lifetime shooting a really great project. So the kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving,” Zeta-Jones, 53, said during the episode.

“He had no idea [we were coming].”

She added that her daughter Carys, 19, flew from the East Coast and the actress flew with her son, Dylan, 22, to France. Once the three came together, they got to the hotel under the cover of the night. When Douglas arrived at his hotel room from work, his family surprised him. However, Douglas’ initial reaction scared Zeta-Jones.

“It was one of those, I thought he was going to have a heart attack for one minute. He stumbled back and went, ‘Oh my God!’ and started crying.”

Clarkson was in awe as the actress added that “it was one of those great, great, great moments.” To that the host expressed, “Oh, I love that. I love a good surprise.”

Despite Douglas’ initial shock, the pair — who have been married for over two decades — seemingly enjoyed their holiday. Zeta-Jones took to social media last month to post a sweet snap of the Parisian getaway, via Us Magazine.

“Paris … Amour … J’adore [heart emoji],” the Wednesday actress captioned a selfie of Douglas giving her a smooch.

The couple celebrated their 22 years of marriage last month. To commemorate the day, the actor 78, shared throwback photos from their wedding day held back in 2000. They had gotten married in an extravagant ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Nov. 18, 2000.

