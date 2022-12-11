Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry

File Footage

Prince Harry’s move to the UK has reportedly left him feeling ‘utterly intoxicated’ by Meghan Markle.



Body language expert Louise Mahler issued this claim in reference to the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

She made the admission while speaking to Australia’s Sunrise Morning Show.

There, she was quoted saying, “Side by side, I see a man completely besotted by her. Madly in love. And I see a woman who plays that up. A woman who does a lot of breathiness.”

She even went as far as to address the ‘damsel in distress’ angle and how Meghan seems adamant upon.

This claim comes just weeks after the expert accused the Duchess ‘wearing the pants’ in the family since “Harry is somebody who obviously has low self-esteem.”

“He’s a heartbroken man affected dramatically by his mother’s death,” after all