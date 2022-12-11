Indian lawmakers lambast PM Modi’s barbaric policies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Indian parliamentarians, poets and columnists Sunday criticised and mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s atrocities and barbaric policies against minority communities particularly Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, slammed Narendra Modi for violating all the constitutional norms by implementing hegemonic, autocratic, and barbaric policies and laws to crush voices condemning his authoritative rule.

"I will always oppose Modi and his draconian laws till the last breath. Revoking Article 370 moves a breach of the constitutional promise made by [Jawaharlal] Nehru and [Sardar Vallabhbhai] Patel regarding Jammu and Kashmir," he said expressing his commitment toward the Kashmir cause.

Despite the Modi government's sanctions and curbs on freedom of expression, several Indian columnists have valiantly criticised the Indian government and its brutal policies against the Kashmiri people to suppress their voice. They remain convinced that the Indian premier will not succeed in his nefarious motives.

Imran Pratapgarhi, an Indian revolutionary poet, highlighted the Mode-led administration's atrocities and tyranny against the oppressed Kashmiri people in his poetic verses titled ‘I am Kashmir’. He has uploaded videos of his poem's recital on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Pratapgarhi said that the fascist Modi government was perpetrating gruesome human rights violations against minorities and Kashmiri Muslims. "Modi is a tea seller, who has no moral ethics and political norms," the poet reasoned.

He added that the Indian premier was involved in the massacre of innocent Muslims of Gujarat and Kashmiris. "Kashmiri students are detained and made missing persons from various universities of India," Pratapgarhi said.