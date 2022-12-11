Hatred of Meghan Markle has ‘nothing to do’ with skin color’

File Footage

The ongoing hate for Meghan Markle reportedly has ‘nothing’ to do with her skin color but is more so because she is a ‘demonstrably unlikeable person’.



Royal commentator and contributor Caleb Bond issued this claim in his piece for Sky News Australia.

He started by saying, “The fact she’s demanding and difficult and generally disliked by a great deal of the world’s population has nothing to do with her skin colour.”

“It’s because she is demanding and painful – an unfortunate trait of many celebrities who forget who made them famous. That, of course, is the rest of the world.”

“People have seen straight through Meghan and taken a dislike to her not because of her skin colour – but because she’s a demonstrably unlikeable person.”

Before concluding “It doesn’t much matter whether you’re black, white or brindle. The people who create the fame of others – the viewing, reading, listening public – don’t take particularly well to being mistreated by those they’ve elevated.”