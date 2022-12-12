 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
Selena Gomez recreates Kim Kardashian iconic hot pink look for ‘SNL’ after-party

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Selena Gomez treated fans with a stunning look at her glitzy and glam appearance at the Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City.

The Wolves singer was spotted at the party after making a cameo appearance on SNL this week’s episode during Steve Martin and Martin Short‘s monologue.

Gomez, 30, stunned fans as she exited a chauffeured SUV – wearing a hot pink look that included a pair of electric pink platforms by Valentino.

The Only Murders in the Building star sported an oversized pink sweater dress with sparkly sequin details hung off her shoulders. She paired the top with pink tights and matching platform shoes.

Gomez had most of her hair up with some strands hanging down and accessorized the glam look with big silver hoop earrings.

As the Disney star took a moment to click selfies with fans outside of the party venue, fans were quick to notice that the singer’s latest fashion statement has been inspired by Kim Kardashian’s iconic SNL look.

The Kardashians star, 42, hit the SNL stage in a hot pink velvet catsuit by Balenciaga. She also donned different outfits in pink for the SNL after-party.

Gomez attended the party after she wowed fans with her surprise appearance alongside Steve and Martin in the live show. She wore a black sleeveless dress during her on screen appearance.

