 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series
King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have been garnering praise over their choice for Christmas card as the couple unveiled the wish on Sunday.

The King and Queen Consort chose a photo of them taken by royal photographer Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games in September for the card.

Extending heart-touching wishes, Charles and Camilla expressed: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The adorable card sparked a touching reaction from fans as one Instagram user wrote: “Just a lovely choice. King Charles and Queen Camilla are doing an awesome job and have been doing it for many years now.

King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series

“Very proud of them. The Royal Family stands united and strong. They hold their heads high and get on with the job. So very proud of them.”

Moreover, a Twitter user wrote: “Really lovely…Merry Christmas to them too…and a little rest together perhaps?” while another wrote: “An absolutely beautiful picture! More informal than statesmanlike. I love how The Queen Consort looks at the King. An equal team and companionship.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’

Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’
Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’

Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel
Prince Harry playing William, Kate ‘with cold hands and even colder hearts’

Prince Harry playing William, Kate ‘with cold hands and even colder hearts’
Selena Gomez recreates Kim Kardashian iconic hot pink look for ‘SNL’ after-party

Selena Gomez recreates Kim Kardashian iconic hot pink look for ‘SNL’ after-party

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter grooves to Michael Jackson’s song

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter grooves to Michael Jackson’s song
Lily Collins sparks feud rumours as she refuses interview with Emily in Paris cast

Lily Collins sparks feud rumours as she refuses interview with Emily in Paris cast
British govt comes out in support of King Charles, royals amid race row and Meghan, Harry documentary

British govt comes out in support of King Charles, royals amid race row and Meghan, Harry documentary
Selena Gomez used herself as ‘sacrifice’ to educate fans about prioritizing mental health

Selena Gomez used herself as ‘sacrifice’ to educate fans about prioritizing mental health
Kanye West went full-on anti-Semitic amid Live Q&A on Clubhouse

Kanye West went full-on anti-Semitic amid Live Q&A on Clubhouse
‘One moment’ in Netflix doc that has ‘infuriated’ Prince William

‘One moment’ in Netflix doc that has ‘infuriated’ Prince William
'Reflects my life': Daniel Craig on his gay relationship in 'Knives Out'

'Reflects my life': Daniel Craig on his gay relationship in 'Knives Out'