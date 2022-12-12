 
King Charles puts lawyers on ‘speed dial’ after watching Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix documentary

King Charles is reportedly not happy with his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle over Netflix documentary claims.

According to the New Idea, King Charles has finally watched the first part of ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix show, released last week, and for the monarch ‘enough is enough.’

The documentary has reportedly left King Charles furious and he has put the royal lawyers on ‘speed dial’ as the monarch ‘wants them stripped’ of their titles.

The report cited royal expert Phil Dampier as saying: “Charles has always kept his door open but he may be forced to change his mind after seeing the series.”

The royal expert went on to say, “We have been told the royals are weary of the Sussexes’ outbursts and that they will retain a dignified silence, but I’m not sure I believe that.”

