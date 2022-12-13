 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Gerard Pique spotted checking Shakira’s Instagram in awkward moment

Gerard Pique moved on with his new lady love Clara Chia after parting ways with Shakira however the Barcelona player is still seemingly having his eyes fixed on his ex.

The footballer was recently spotted checking the Waka Waka hitmaker’s Instagram when he was on a flight to Prague with Clara.

Shakira has been rejuvenating in Rome while Gerard boarded a low-cost flight when he was seen missing the mother of his children, reported Marca.

It was also reported that the Barcelona player has sparked tensions with his new girlfriend as they both were seen arguing mid-fight.

The outlet reported that the 23-year-old was not happy with his beau looking at the Columbian singer’s recent posts on Instagram.

Meanwhile, an old video of Clara roaming around Gerard’s house went viral as the footballer was still with Shakira.

Reacting to the resurfaced video, fans appeared convinced that he cheated on his wife. The video is of the star giving an interview to e-sports caster Ibai Llanos and dates back to August 15, 2021.

