Massive turnout in Australian Sikh Genocide Referendum rally shocks India

MELBOURNE: A massive turnout of Sikhs at the 'Australian Sikh Genocide Referendum' car rally here has shocked India as all so-called 'efforts' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government failed to stop activities of pro-Khalistan Sikh groups in western countries.



More than 2,000 cars, jeeps and trucks took part in the rally, organised by the secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), that passed through several parts of the Australian capital. The rally was led by hundreds of heavy bikers with banners 'The Last Battle - To Kill Indian Hindutva System' and '30,000 Sikhs-Indigenous People Were Killed By Brahmin-Hindu Mobs In 1984' clogged the Melbourne Roads in a 5km-long convoy, coinciding with events around the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Day.

This is the third major event organised by Sikhs For Justice within a month — ahead of the Khalistan Referendum voting due on January 29, 2023. Media reports have said that Indian government officials have raised alarm with the Australian authorities but to no avail.

This is the third major event organised by Sikhs For Justice ahead of the Khalistan Referendum voting due on January 29, 2023. — Photo by author

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neil, India presented a document to the government officials against the local Sikh groups and activists, but the Australian government has decided not to take any action as activists are following local laws.

Sikhs For Justice launched Khalistan Referendum campaign in Melbourne with thousands participating in Nagar Kirtan calling upon Australian Sikhs to vote on January 29 with the aim of 'Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan'.

Khalistan Referendum voting centre in Melbourne has been dedicated to Shaheed Satwant Singh and Shaheed Kehar Singh — the assassins of Indira Gandhi who were hanged on January 6, 1989 in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The SFJ has released a map of the areas earmarked for secession from India through the Khalistan Referendum which declares Shimla as its capital and includes the Union Territory Chandigarh and states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Sikh-populated areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A trail of hundreds of vehicles participated in the car rally organised by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Melbourne. — Photo by author

The SFJ's map for aimed Sikh homeland Khalistan, engulfing several states and territories of India outside Punjab, conspicuously leaves Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur the historical Sikh places in Pakistan out of the map.

From London, UK — where the Khalistan Referendum voting began on October 31, 2021 — over 600,000 Sikhs have voted in the polling held in Geneva, Milan, Rome and Toronto so far.