Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Florence Pugh rocks winter inspired look during a night out

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Florence Pugh looked super stylish as she opted for a comfy yet casual look on Monday night, as she left the Ham Yard Hotel in Soho, London.

The Black Widow star kept it simple yet stylish appearance as she took a walk on the wild side by wrapping up in an animal print faux-fur coat.

To add more style to her look, the Don’t Worry Darling star wore chunky black boots and toted her essentials in a black handbag while sipping on a mug of tea to keep the cold at bay

Florence has been enjoying a sensational run of red-carpet events while brushing off the drama surrounding her Don't Worry Darling co-star, Harry Styles, and director Olivia Wilde.

It emerged last month that Olivia had split from Harry after two years of dating.

Florence, who starred alongside Harry, 28, in the recent film, are said to have shared a kiss during the making of the movie.


