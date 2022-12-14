New poll shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity drops in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in the United Kingdom has dropped after their Netflix documentary was released.

According, YouGoV poll, just one-third Britons-33 percent- now hold a positive view of the Duke of Sussex while three in five, or 59 percent, hold a negative opinion of Harry.

According to the poll, the results represent a 13 percent drop since November, his joint lowest score since YouGov began tracking royal favorability in 2011.

According to the poll, almost two-thirds of the public hold a negative opinion of the Duchess, representing a seven-point drop since November.

First three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary were released as Prince William and Kate Middleton began their US visit.



