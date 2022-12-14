Jennifer Lopez wants to make new Christmas traditions with hubby Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez does not want her hubby Ben Affleck to forget their first Christmas together as husband and wife.

The diva is said to be putting in a lot of efforts to make the upcoming festive season memorable and special for the Argo actor.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the Marry Me actor is working on to make "new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben."

"Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas,” the source said. "Jen's favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife."

The loved-up duo will be spending the holidays with their blended brood and J.Lo’s family and might go for a romantic getaway after Christmas.

"Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up,” the source shared.

As for Christmas presents, Lopez "has picked out some things for Ben and wants to spoil him” while Affleck is “planning on giving Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that have taken him a long time to find."

"He is also planning on giving her beautiful jewelry and a couple of big things that are surprises,” the source said.

Furthermore, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been "talking about the possibility of going on a trip just the two of them to get some rest and relaxation."