 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
Victoria Beckham makes a style statement in sunglasses as she steps out in London

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Victoria Beckham proved she's a style queen as she stepped out in a pair of oversized sunglasses at night after throwing a Christmas beauty event at her Dover Street store in London on Tuesday evening.

The fashion designer turned heads in a bright purple turtle neck top as she teamed the outfit with the chic brown skirt which featured a daring thigh-high split.

Photo credits: DailyMail
She lightened up her look with a pair of brown heels and a flawless makeup palette, while her long brunette locks were styled in loose curls.

During the event, Victoria cuddled up to daughter Harper, 11, in one snap before being joined by sons Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20.

The evening celebrated the former Spice Girl's fashion brand and was attended by models and influencers including Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.

Victoria's husband was not in attendance at the party, with the football ace, 47, still in Doha amid his duties as FIFA's World Cup ambassador.

