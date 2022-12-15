Kate Middleton reacts to pregnancy rumours with stunning post

Prince William's sweet wife Kate Middleton has responded to pregnancy rumours in her own style as she shared a very delightful post this week.



Taking to their official social media account, Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a new family picture for their annual Christmas card for 2022. In the photo, Prince and Princess of Wales, their three kids can be seen holding each other's hands.

Kate shows off her incredibly fit figure as she's seen rocking skinny blue denim jeans and white lace Mandarin collar blouse in the adorable snap.



It is not known exactly when this year Prince William and Catherine's photo was taken but it seems as the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis, chose the photo to quash the pregnancy rumours.



It’s a full-on denim moment as all five family members stuck to a blue and white color palette, even down to the shoes. Kate styled her dress with her classic sneakers.

Netizens loved the picture and took to the comments section to express the same, with one saying Kate is superfit in this pic, another added wow they look perfect family.



Some even quipped that William and Kate's kids had grown so much. One user penned: "This is so beautiful and the children are all so grown up. Seasons Greetings." Others commented: "Such a lovely family."

Kate Middleton left fans baffled with her previously shared photo in which she was seen putting her hands on her belly, setting tongues wagging about having baby number four. However, her latest image seems to be an answer to the people who were speculating about the Princess.