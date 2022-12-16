 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no clue’ about daily troubles

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for ‘crying about’ their troubles while the world struggles to afford basic necessities.

This clap back has been issued by royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

He started by writing for The Sun, “They have a mansion in California, private planes, luxury cars, security and are being paid a ¬fortune to say whatever they like about the Royal Family.”

He also added, “I don’t believe the royals refused to provide help with her mental health issues. All she had to do was to pick up the phone to a doctor and they would be round straight away.”

“What puzzles me is why Harry didn’t use Netflix’s global ¬platform to raise awareness of the charities he has worked so hard for.”

“It is time for him to move on to something worthwhile rather than simply attacking the House of Windsor.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Ben Barnes shares Westworld ‘interwove’ with life during distressing time

Ben Barnes shares Westworld ‘interwove’ with life during distressing time

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘a good ad for richness’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘a good ad for richness’
James Cameron sparks animal activists’ anger for ‘Avatar 2’ dolphin show in Japan

James Cameron sparks animal activists’ anger for ‘Avatar 2’ dolphin show in Japan

Golden Globes to honor ‘Glee’ creator Ryan Murphy with TV award

Golden Globes to honor ‘Glee’ creator Ryan Murphy with TV award
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ with final Netflix documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ with final Netflix documentary
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Ben Barnes teases his character insights

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Ben Barnes teases his character insights
Florence Pugh stars in ex Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’: Watch Trailer

Florence Pugh stars in ex Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’: Watch Trailer
Shakira wanted to have a daughter with Gerard Pique before breakup: Report

Shakira wanted to have a daughter with Gerard Pique before breakup: Report
‘Barbie’ trailer runs in theatres before ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ screenings

‘Barbie’ trailer runs in theatres before ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ screenings