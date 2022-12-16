Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no clue’ about daily troubles

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for ‘crying about’ their troubles while the world struggles to afford basic necessities.



This clap back has been issued by royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

He started by writing for The Sun, “They have a mansion in California, private planes, luxury cars, security and are being paid a ¬fortune to say whatever they like about the Royal Family.”

He also added, “I don’t believe the royals refused to provide help with her mental health issues. All she had to do was to pick up the phone to a doctor and they would be round straight away.”

“What puzzles me is why Harry didn’t use Netflix’s global ¬platform to raise awareness of the charities he has worked so hard for.”

“It is time for him to move on to something worthwhile rather than simply attacking the House of Windsor.”