Kate Middleton ‘in her forties’ as baby no. 4 looms: report

File Footage

Kate Middleton has been issued a dire warning amid reports of an incoming baby announcement.



ITV News' royal editor Chris Ship issued this claim in one of his chats with Sky News Australia.

His claim came in response to Kate’s earlier visit to a maternity unit.

He began by addressing calls for baby no. 4 and warned that while “it's entirely possible” that “she might have a fourth.” Its important to take note of the fact that “William and Kate are in their forties now.”

He also added, “it's entirely up to them, it's a private matter. If they want to have a fourth, I'm sure they will.”

This claim has comes shortly after Closer Magazine sources noted, “They both love the idea of being a family of six.”