Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said his wife Amber Heard was the actual "aggressor" in their intense relationship.



The lawyer, who gained celebrity status during the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial, said she never saw the Aquaman actor as “credible."

In an interview with Court TV, Vasquez was asked about why most of Heard’s witnesses were not live, including her friends, during the trial.

Vasquez replied that Heard is a person who “burns bridges,” adding that she believes most of the people, who testified for the actor, were not her friends anymore.

As for her own views about the actor, Vasquez said she never saw Heard “as a credible person or as someone likable.”

“I think the fact that she did not own up to anything caused major concerns for the jury,” the lawyer added. “She claimed to be a victim of abuse, but the only person who ended up in the hospital with injuries was Johnny Depp.”

“It was an intense relationship, but she was the aggressor," she added.