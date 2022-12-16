 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

File Footage 

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said his wife Amber Heard was the actual "aggressor" in their intense relationship.

The lawyer, who gained celebrity status during the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial, said she never saw the Aquaman actor as “credible."

In an interview with Court TV, Vasquez was asked about why most of Heard’s witnesses were not live, including her friends, during the trial.

Vasquez replied that Heard is a person who “burns bridges,” adding that she believes most of the people, who testified for the actor, were not her friends anymore.

As for her own views about the actor, Vasquez said she never saw Heard “as a credible person or as someone likable.”

“I think the fact that she did not own up to anything caused major concerns for the jury,” the lawyer added. “She claimed to be a victim of abuse, but the only person who ended up in the hospital with injuries was Johnny Depp.”

“It was an intense relationship, but she was the aggressor," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem
Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William
Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single

Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single
Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen
Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills
Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’

Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’
Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills
Brooklyn Beckham’s absence on Christmas would be huge blow for his siblings

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence on Christmas would be huge blow for his siblings

Legal experts ‘confirm’ Firm planted stories of Meghan Markle

Legal experts ‘confirm’ Firm planted stories of Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry, Meghan Markle