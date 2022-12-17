Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dancing around’ Megxit talks: ‘Why go?’

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been called out for still ‘dancing around’ the real reason for Megxit.



The Mail on Sunday’s Assistant Editor Kate Mansey issued this question.

There, Mansey said, “I’m still baffled as to why they left,’ she explained. ‘It’s so so vague. There’s no moment for me in any of these six hours where you go, my gosh, that was it.”

She also slammed Prince Harry’s claims about “men in grey suits” since the Queen was “very much in control” during her lifetime.

“If the Queen wanted to see Prince Harry, the Queen would have seen Prince Harry.”

“[She] was very much aware of what she was doing and I think, quite wisely, decided it wasn’t the best thing to meet with them.”