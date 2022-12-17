 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dancing around’ Megxit talks: ‘Why go?’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been called out for still ‘dancing around’ the real reason for Megxit.

The Mail on Sunday’s Assistant Editor Kate Mansey issued this question.

There, Mansey said, “I’m still baffled as to why they left,’ she explained. ‘It’s so so vague. There’s no moment for me in any of these six hours where you go, my gosh, that was it.”

She also slammed Prince Harry’s claims about “men in grey suits” since the Queen was “very much in control” during her lifetime.

“If the Queen wanted to see Prince Harry, the Queen would have seen Prince Harry.”

“[She] was very much aware of what she was doing and I think, quite wisely, decided it wasn’t the best thing to meet with them.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard snubbed by close friends as she asks them for help in tough times

Amber Heard snubbed by close friends as she asks them for help in tough times
David Beckham thinks Harper is embarrassed of him: ‘Is it uncool that I'm your dad?’

David Beckham thinks Harper is embarrassed of him: ‘Is it uncool that I'm your dad?’
Watch: Rihanna shares 'first look' of baby son with A$AP Rocky on Tik Tok

Watch: Rihanna shares 'first look' of baby son with A$AP Rocky on Tik Tok

Queen Camilla responds to Harry and Meghan Markle's drama with a kiss to his son

Queen Camilla responds to Harry and Meghan Markle's drama with a kiss to his son
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps

Gerard Pique, Clara Chia exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps
Man collapses to death from heart attack amid 'Avatar 2'

Man collapses to death from heart attack amid 'Avatar 2'
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in skintight outfit at Qatar Fashion United

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in skintight outfit at Qatar Fashion United
King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign
James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show

James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show
Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos

Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos
Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars

Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars
Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti