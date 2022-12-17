David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway 

 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

David Beckham dropped jaws with his dashing looks at the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show after Joe Lycett insulted him over World Cup controversy. 

The former legendary footballer turned heads as he cut a dapper appearcne in a wore brown panelled sweater paired with chic cream trousers.

Completing his look with a brown belt, David donned light brown suede shoes at the even with his gorgeous brown hair perfectly styled.

The sports star seemed unfazed by the comedian's insulting remarks over his involvement in the ongoing Qatar World Cup as he posed for the photographers at the event.

David Beckham's appearance comes after Lycett dubbed him a “disgrace” because he finds it “disappointing” that “he's not changed his mind” about Qatar despite controversy.

After Beckham’s team issued a statement regarding his ambassadorship role in World Cup amid intense backlash, Lycett said, “I am angry at his blatant hypocrisy and failure to be an ally to the LGBTQ community.”

The husband of fashion designer Victoria Beckham said in his statement that he thinks it can be taken as a positive thing that “debate about key issues has been stimulated” from the World Cup being played in the country.

