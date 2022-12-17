Gerard Pique, Clara Chia exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps

 
The couple’s PDA-filled snaps continue to become the talk of the town and this time was no different.

Gerard Pique cosied up to his glamorous partner Clara Chia after enjoying a weekend in Prague together.

The 35-year-old former Barcelona footballer, who split from singer Shakira after 12 years together, looked loved up with his new flame as they shared an intimate moment outside the Marriott Hotel in the city centre.

It was a couple's retreat as Gerard's brother Marc and his wife Maria Valls also joined them on the festive trip away earlier this week.

Gerard and Clara, a PR student, both cut casual ensembles as they kept a low profile while leaving the luxury hotel in the Czech Republic capital.

The top footballer wore a black jumper, black padded jacket and light stone coloured chinos, pairing the look with a black baseball cap.

Gerard and Clara appeared to share a smooch as they took a seat next to each other, with the 35-year-old holding her head as he wrapped his other arm around her shoulder, taking her face in close to his.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Shakira seemed in high spirits as she enjoyed some quality time with her sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, on Thursday.

The family have been on holiday in Rome and continued with their sightseeing together as they visited the Colosseum.


