Sunday Dec 18 2022
Kourtney Kardashian fails to recognize Jeff Bezos, sparks reaction online

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked a debate online after she confessed she had no idea who Jeff Bezos was.

The Kardashians star, 43, failed to identify the founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com and Elon Musk in a now-viral lie detector video for Vanity Fair.

Kourtney and her sister Khloe Kardashian took turns interrogating each other and revealing secrets about the famous family.

As the Poosh founder took to the polygraph machine, Khloe showed her a picture of Bezos, and asked whether she would take business advice from the billionaire.

However, Kourtney confessed she had no idea who he was based on his picture. “I don’t even know who this is,” she said, staring at the picture of Bezos.

“Kourt, you’re joking, right? Jeff Bezos?” Khloe replied. “Well, I don’t know what he looks like,” Kourtney said.

“You guys, I don’t watch the news. I don’t look at news stories. Does that mean I need to know what Jeff Bezos looks like?,” she claimed.

Kourtney was also shown pictures of Fenty Beauty founder and singer, Rihanna and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Kourtney’s lie-detector test video took the internet by storm. Netizens claimed that the model is showing her “privilege” by choosing not to watch the news.

“Nothing screams privilege than ‘I don’t watch the news,” one user commented. “How privileged does one need to be to not pay attention to the news,’ added another.

