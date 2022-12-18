 
Gwyneth Paltrow gives an interesting answer to fan on her famous exes

Gwyneth Paltrow had a smart reply to a fan's question on whether she has a friendly relationship with her massively famous exes.

Speaking about friendly exes, Gwyneth Paltrow recently answered fan questions from her Instagram DMs.

According to Daily Mail, answering a specific fan question about whether or not she has stayed friends with her former flames, the Oscar winner replied, "Pretty much."

Paltrow, who recently returned from a romantic Parisian getaway with her husband Brad Falchuk, told her fans, "I really believe in conscious uncoupling."

She continued, "When you spend meaningful time with someone,' she wrote, 'it's nice to have it morph into friendship. I don't want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it)."

Paltrow sought a friendly divorce from Chris martin in 2014. She dated Brad Pitt from 1994 to 1997 and their relationship ended in a broken engagement.

The Goop founder also had a tumultuous romance with Ben Affleck during the late 1990s. She finally settled with producer Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018. 

