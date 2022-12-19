Royal Family confirms Christmas plans minutes after Meghan and Harry's new announcement

Royal Family has confirmed their Christmas plans just minutes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their new Netflix project.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, at Sandringham next week - in line with a tradition followed by Queen.



Buckingham Palace announced the family’s plans in a press release on Monday.



As per royal correspondent Omid Scobie. “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church on Sunday 25th December 2022.”



The British royals have traditionally spent the holidays at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, often visiting a country church to worship on Christmas Day. This year marks the family’s first Christmas season without the queen, who died at age 96 in September.

It's likely to be a very emotional gathering for the royal family, who are still mourning the loss of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The full list of attendees is yet to be confirmed.

King Charles will pay tribute to the late Queen in his first Christmas speech as monarch. The royals kicked off their festival celebrations last week with Kate Middleton's second annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

