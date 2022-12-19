 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal Family confirms Christmas plans minutes after Meghan and Harry's new announcement

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Royal Family has confirmed their Christmas plans just minutes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their new Netflix project.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, at Sandringham next week - in line with a tradition followed by Queen.

Buckingham Palace announced the family’s plans in a press release on Monday.

As per royal correspondent Omid Scobie. “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church on Sunday 25th December 2022.”

The British royals have traditionally spent the holidays at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, often visiting a country church to worship on Christmas Day. This year marks the family’s first Christmas season without the queen, who died at age 96 in September.

It's likely to be a very emotional gathering for the royal family, who are still mourning the loss of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The full list of attendees is yet to be confirmed.

King Charles will pay tribute to the late Queen in his first Christmas speech as monarch. The royals kicked off their festival celebrations last week with Kate Middleton's second annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's cryptic post sparks reactions amid Harry and Meghan show

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's cryptic post sparks reactions amid Harry and Meghan show
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'
TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party

TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party

Christine and Paddy McGuinness keep their breakup a secret from their children

Christine and Paddy McGuinness keep their breakup a secret from their children

Jessica Chastain has changed ‘disturbing’ scene in George & Tammy: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain has changed ‘disturbing’ scene in George & Tammy: Here’s why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big statement as they launch new Netflix series 'Live To Lead'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big statement as they launch new Netflix series 'Live To Lead'
Hugh Jackman shares how he balances his career in Hollywood with family life

Hugh Jackman shares how he balances his career in Hollywood with family life
BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY' smashes new record on Spotify

BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY' smashes new record on Spotify
Exes Christine and Paddy McGuinness reunite, putting differences aside

Exes Christine and Paddy McGuinness reunite, putting differences aside
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app