Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reflects on large clothing collection: ‘fiction meets reality’

Lily Collins has recently broken her silence on vast wardrobe collection in Emily In Paris.



Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Lily, who plays the lead character in the hit Netflix series, discussed her character’s love of fashion at a screening of the series’ third season.

Lily explained she “loves” the idea of “suspension of disbelief” which enables oneself to “some parts of fiction as reality for the sake of enjoyment”.

Reflecting on character Emily’s large clothing collection, Lily believed, “I like to think she and Mindy have a giant storage unit of clothes they share, or maybe Emily does a clothing rental situation.”

Lily shared that in upcoming season, the character will “start looking a little more French as she finds inspiration from friends and coworkers”.

“She's still bright, bold and all the things I love about Emily, but it's a little more pared down and sophisticated,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, the third season of Emily in Paris is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 21.