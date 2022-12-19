 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reflects on large clothing collection: ‘fiction meets reality’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reflects on large clothing collection: ‘fiction meets reality’
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reflects on large clothing collection: ‘fiction meets reality’

Lily Collins has recently broken her silence on vast wardrobe collection in Emily In Paris.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Lily, who plays the lead character in the hit Netflix series, discussed her character’s love of fashion at a screening of the series’ third season.

Lily explained she “loves” the idea of “suspension of disbelief” which enables oneself to “some parts of fiction as reality for the sake of enjoyment”.

Reflecting on character Emily’s large clothing collection, Lily believed, “I like to think she and Mindy have a giant storage unit of clothes they share, or maybe Emily does a clothing rental situation.”

Lily shared that in upcoming season, the character will “start looking a little more French as she finds inspiration from friends and coworkers”.

“She's still bright, bold and all the things I love about Emily, but it's a little more pared down and sophisticated,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, the third season of Emily in Paris is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 21.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price believes ‘men are the downfall’ in her life

Katie Price believes ‘men are the downfall’ in her life
Hugh Jackman shares he has started his therapy to heal ‘past wounds’

Hugh Jackman shares he has started his therapy to heal ‘past wounds’
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate Christmas in Australia this year

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate Christmas in Australia this year
Royal Family confirms Christmas plans minutes after Meghan and Harry's new announcement

Royal Family confirms Christmas plans minutes after Meghan and Harry's new announcement
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's cryptic post sparks reactions amid Harry and Meghan show

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's cryptic post sparks reactions amid Harry and Meghan show
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'
TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party

TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party

Christine and Paddy McGuinness keep their breakup a secret from their children

Christine and Paddy McGuinness keep their breakup a secret from their children

Jessica Chastain has changed ‘disturbing’ scene in George & Tammy: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain has changed ‘disturbing’ scene in George & Tammy: Here’s why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big statement as they launch new Netflix series 'Live To Lead'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big statement as they launch new Netflix series 'Live To Lead'