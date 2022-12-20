 
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Brad Pitt steps out with Ines de Ramon for his 59th birthday

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrated Pitt’s 59th birthday on Sunday, December 19, in Hollywood, California, according to Page Six.

The Babylon actor and 32-year-old jewellery designer were spotted getting out of a car before they made their way to where the festivities were. 

Brad appeared to wear a grey collared shirt, white shoes, and coordinating pants as he stepped out of a car with Ines. She looked stunning with her hair styled long, and she wore a tan overcoat with a luxe white fur trim. Her hair was hanging in front of her shoulders in loose waves.

The sighting comes after Entertainment Tonight revealed that the Legends Of The Fall actor “is enjoying spending time” with de Ramon, who recently split from The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

According to People Magazine in November, the pair “have been dating for a few months.” They were first photographed together on November 13 alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre

They were photographed holding hands as they enjoyed each other’s company.

And last week, a source told Us Weekly that Pitt is “smitten” with de Ramon. “Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating,” the insider said. “They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”

The insider added that the Hollywood star “wasn’t expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines,” but “they are becoming great friends” and will see what “blossoms from there.”

Recently, another source told People that the duo are planning on spending New Year’s Eve together. 

