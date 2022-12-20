 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list

Netflix has offered its audience a wide variety of movies and series to binge-watch everyday.

Here’s the complete list of every movie and series currently trending on the streaming platform.

Movies:

  1. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
  2. Prisoners
  3. I Believe in Santa
  4. Bullet Train
  5. The Big 4
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  7. A Bad Moms Christmas
  8. Belleville Cop
  9. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
  10. Storks

Series:

  1. The Recruit
  2. Wednesday
  3. Harry & Meghan
  4. Sonic Prime
  5. Too Hot to Handle
  6. Firefly Lane
  7. Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller
  8. Julestorm
  9. Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
  10. Last Chance U: Basketball

