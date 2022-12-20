Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list

Netflix has offered its audience a wide variety of movies and series to binge-watch everyday.
Here’s the complete list of every movie and series currently trending on the streaming platform.
Movies:
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
- Prisoners
- I Believe in Santa
- Bullet Train
- The Big 4
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- Belleville Cop
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
- Storks
Series:
- The Recruit
- Wednesday
- Harry & Meghan
- Sonic Prime
- Too Hot to Handle
- Firefly Lane
- Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller
- Julestorm
- Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
- Last Chance U: Basketball