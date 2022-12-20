WhatsApp now lets users undo 'delete for me' message

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp users can now have a sigh of relief as the instant messaging app has announced a feature that allows its users to undo the "delete for me" message, WaBetaInfo reported Tuesday.

The users have often faced a situation where they accidentally click on the "delete for me" option instead of "delete for everyone" which has led to some embarrassing situations.

In case the user deletes a message mistakenly, he will have the ability to undo "delete for me" for a few seconds. This feature makes it easy for users to retrieve messages they delete by mistake.

The announcement of this feature was made by Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart on Twitter. "We've added the option to undo 'Delete for me' for those times when you mean to delete for everyone but accidentally deleted for just yourself," he wrote.

The feature is available for all users. "Every time you delete a message for you, a snackbar shows up with the “undo” button. In case you deleted the message for you by mistake, you have a few seconds to use the undo action to retrieve your deleted message," said WaBetaInfo.

The same feature is also available for the desktop version of the app as well as iOS and Android users in the most updated version.

Presentation sheet

Earlier, the messaging app's tracker announced that WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing a new presentation sheet for the view once messages.



"The presentation sheet for view once messages shows up within the drawing editor when you tap the view once icon. If this feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, WhatsApp will inform you that the recipient can’t take a screenshot of it. As usual, it is not even possible to share, forward, copy, and save the view once image and video," said the statement issued by WaBetaInfo.