State will not surrender before any terror outfit, says PM after Bannu CTD operation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation in Islamabad, on August 13, 2022. — Prime Minister's Office

PM condemns terror incidents taking place in different parts of KP.

Govt will deal with external facilitators of terrorists, says Shehbaz.

Premier says govt will assist KP in restructuring CTD.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the state will not surrender or bow down before any terrorist outfit or organisation after 25 terrorists were killed in an operation in Bannu.

A hostage crisis took place at the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when TTP terrorists took over the center and made several security personnel hostages.

The security forces carried out a successful operation, killing 25 militants three days after the incident.

Condemning the terrorist incidents taking place in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Shehbaz said that nefarious attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan will be dealt with strictly according to the law and Constitution.

The government will deal and address the terrorists and their external facilitators who disseminate and support it in Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister termed terrorism as a sensitive issue of national security, saying that collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.

Paying tribute to the armed forces fighting against terrorism, PM Shehbaz said that nation will end terrorism by supporting its brave forces. He added that the sacrifices made by the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies will not be forgotten.

The premier said that the operations — Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad — were important measures to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan. He also said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go to waste.

PM Shehbaz said that the main responsibility of peace lies with the provinces, however, the government cannot turn blind eye to these issues.

He added that the federal government will work with the provinces to fight against terrorism.

The premier said that in order to end terrorism, it is important to increase the capacity and the efficiency of the provincial authorities and for that, the government will assist in improving the professional capacity of counter-terrorism departments in all provinces.

PM Shehbaz said that the Centre will also help the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with the restructuring of its CTD, adding that they will be provided with all the facilities including modern weapons.