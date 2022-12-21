25 terrorists killed in Bannu CTD operation: DG ISPR

DG ISPR speaks to Geo News.

Terrorists' bid to flee was foiled, says DG ISPR.

Operation started after militants refused to surrender, says Maj Gen Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, while sharing details of the hostage operation on Tuesday, said that security forces stormed the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in Bannu, killing 25 terrorists, arresting two and forcing seven to surrender.



A junior commissioned officer and two sepoys were martyred while 10 soldiers, including three officers, were injured in the action.

Speaking in Geo News programme Aapas Ki Baat, the military spokesperson said that on December 18, a detained terrorist overpowered the duty constable, snatched his weapon and freed 34 other terrorists, adding they grabbed more weapons from the armoury and started firing.

A CTD constable was martyred while another was injured and died at a hospital, he told the anchorperson.

Maj Gen Sharif said the terrorists took a junior commissioned officer hostage.

“Upon hearing the firing, security forces from Bannu Cantt promptly reached the complex and put the area under siege.”

The ISPR chief said that right after the terrorists occupied the complex on December 18, the security forces killed two of the terrorists and arrested three of them while two security personnel sustained injuries.

He said that while attempts were made over the next two days to convince the terrorists to surrender unconditionally, an effective siege foiled terrorists’ every bid to escape.

The terrorists had demanded safe passage to Afghanistan, but they were told it was out of the question, Maj Gen Sharif added.

He said that on their refusal to surrender, the security forces stormed the complex, killing 25 terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire.

Maj Gen Sharif said that besides three arrests, seven terrorists surrendered, and three sons of the nation — Subedar Major Khursheed Akram, Sepoy Saeed and Sepoy Babar — embraced martyrdom. Ten soldiers, including three officers, were injured.

The military spokesperson expressed the security forces’ resolve to wipe out terrorism, adding sacrifices by the brave martyrs further firm the resolve.

The situation remained tense in Bannu on the third day on Tuesday amid the operation to clear the CTD compound of the militants.

Maj Gen Sharif further said that the latest wave of terrorism from the western border will not be allowed to emerge. "Whoever comes against us will be crushed," he warned.

While speaking on the policy related to the banned TTP, he said that no terrorist group will be allowed to flourish and writ of the state will be established at all costs.