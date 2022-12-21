Lily Allen defends ‘childhood struggle, trauma’ of ‘nepo babies’

Lily Allen has just weighed in on her stance for nepo babies and the need ‘not to undermine their struggle’.

Allen began by pointing out the lack of “stability and love,” nepo babies are awarded since the “entertainment business isn’t parent friendly.”

She even went as far as to write on Twitter, “It can be hard to see one's own privilege when you're still processing childhood trauma, and a lot of these kids haven't figured that out yet.”

Before signing off however, she addressed some of the more dangerous instances of nepotism and urged the population to turn their attention towards those who takeover banks and legal firms.



According to Allen, “The nepo babies y'all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, If we're talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that's none of my business.”