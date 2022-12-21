TikTok reveals top trends in Pakistan

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022
As 2022 comes close to its end, TikTok's annual year-end report — 'Year on TikTok 2022' — honours its worldwide community as well as the trends and creators in Pakistan and the rest of the world, was released today.
This year on TikTok, Pakistanis enjoyed discovering new life hacks, embarking on culinary experiences, celebrating their favourite sporting achievements, singing along to tunes that kept getting stuck in their brains, and much more.
“We’re honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year's trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022," said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok, in a press release.
"It's been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok," she added.
In its report, the leading short-video platform shared the top TikTokers in Pakistan dividing them and their work into different categories. The report also disclosed the most popular trends, audio, and much more.
1. @hoormahaveera
2. @jannatmirza
3. @mashalllkhan
4. @wasifghafoor65
5. @ken_doll_dubai
1. @laraib_rahim
2. @irfanjunejo
3. @talha_reviews
4. @biashair006
5. @danial.ahmed8
1. Habibi - Asim Azhar
2. Jhoom - R&B Mix - Ali Zafar
3. Pasoori - Shae Gill & Ali Sethi
4. Agay Dekh (Pakistan Super League) - Atif Aslam & Aima Baig
5. Ik Lamha - Azaan Sami Khan
1. @xarnishkhan - Xarnish shot to fame with her super hit Pakistani drama serials and has been one of the most loved celebrities on TikTok this year in Pakistan.
2. @laibakhurramm_ - Laraib will have you in fits of laughter with her content, we promise you!
3. @daniyakanwal - No one knows dance better than Daniya! We've enjoyed her dance videos all year long and we're sure you will too.
1. Pick My Makeup
2. Filter Fantastic
3. Mera Pakistan
4. The Perfect Duet
5. Eid Ki Khushiyan
1. Food Hack
2. Banana Bread
3. Iftar Time
4. Burger and Fries