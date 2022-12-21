TikTok reveals top trends in Pakistan

(From left) Laiba Khurram, Ken Doll Dubai, Bia Shair. — Instagram/TikTok

As 2022 comes close to its end, TikTok's annual year-end report — 'Year on TikTok 2022' — honours its worldwide community as well as the trends and creators in Pakistan and the rest of the world, was released today.

This year on TikTok, Pakistanis enjoyed discovering new life hacks, embarking on culinary experiences, celebrating their favourite sporting achievements, singing along to tunes that kept getting stuck in their brains, and much more.

“We’re honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year's trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022," said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok, in a press release.

"It's been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok," she added.

In its report, the leading short-video platform shared the top TikTokers in Pakistan dividing them and their work into different categories. The report also disclosed the most popular trends, audio, and much more.



FYFaves: Popular videos of 2022

1. @hoormahaveera

2. @jannatmirza

3. @mashalllkhan

4. @wasifghafoor65

5. @ken_doll_dubai

TikTok Taught Me / Learn on TikTok: Lessons and life hacks powered by TikTok

1. @laraib_rahim



2. @irfanjunejo

3. @talha_reviews

4. @biashair006

5. @danial.ahmed8

The Playlist: Popular songs that soundtracked 2022

1. Habibi - Asim Azhar

2. Jhoom - R&B Mix - Ali Zafar

3. Pasoori - Shae Gill & Ali Sethi

4. Agay Dekh (Pakistan Super League) - Atif Aslam & Aima Baig

5. Ik Lamha - Azaan Sami Khan

Breakthrough Stars: 2022's groundbreaking creators, celebrities and artists

1. @xarnishkhan - Xarnish shot to fame with her super hit Pakistani drama serials and has been one of the most loved celebrities on TikTok this year in Pakistan.

2. @laibakhurramm_ - Laraib will have you in fits of laughter with her content, we promise you!

3. @daniyakanwal - No one knows dance better than Daniya! We've enjoyed her dance videos all year long and we're sure you will too.

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects, sounds and other TikTok features

1. Pick My Makeup

2. Filter Fantastic

3. Mera Pakistan

4. The Perfect Duet

5. Eid Ki Khushiyan

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok and other favourite foodie trends

1. Food Hack

2. Banana Bread

3. Iftar Time

4. Burger and Fries