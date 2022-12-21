 
world
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

TikTok reveals top trends in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

(From left) Laiba Khurram, Ken Doll Dubai, Bia Shair. — Instagram/TikTok
(From left) Laiba Khurram, Ken Doll Dubai, Bia Shair. — Instagram/TikTok

As 2022 comes close to its end, TikTok's annual year-end report — 'Year on TikTok 2022' — honours its worldwide community as well as the trends and creators in Pakistan and the rest of the world, was released today.

This year on TikTok, Pakistanis enjoyed discovering new life hacks, embarking on culinary experiences, celebrating their favourite sporting achievements, singing along to tunes that kept getting stuck in their brains, and much more.

“We’re honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year's trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022," said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok, in a press release.

"It's been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok," she added.

In its report, the leading short-video platform shared the top TikTokers in Pakistan dividing them and their work into different categories. The report also disclosed the most popular trends, audio, and much more.

FYFaves: Popular videos of 2022

1. @hoormahaveera

2. @jannatmirza

3. @mashalllkhan

4. @wasifghafoor65

5. @ken_doll_dubai 

TikTok Taught Me / Learn on TikTok: Lessons and life hacks powered by TikTok

1. @laraib_rahim 

2. @irfanjunejo

3. @talha_reviews 

4. @biashair006 

5. @danial.ahmed8

The Playlist: Popular songs that soundtracked 2022

1. Habibi - Asim Azhar

2. Jhoom - R&B Mix - Ali Zafar

3. Pasoori - Shae Gill & Ali Sethi

4. Agay Dekh (Pakistan Super League) - Atif Aslam & Aima Baig

5. Ik Lamha - Azaan Sami Khan

Breakthrough Stars: 2022's groundbreaking creators, celebrities and artists

1. @xarnishkhan - Xarnish shot to fame with her super hit Pakistani drama serials and has been one of the most loved celebrities on TikTok this year in Pakistan.

2. @laibakhurramm_ - Laraib will have you in fits of laughter with her content, we promise you!

3. @daniyakanwal - No one knows dance better than Daniya! We've enjoyed her dance videos all year long and we're sure you will too.

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects, sounds and other TikTok features

1. Pick My Makeup

2. Filter Fantastic

3. Mera Pakistan

4. The Perfect Duet

5. Eid Ki Khushiyan

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok and other favourite foodie trends

1. Food Hack

2. Banana Bread

3. Iftar Time

4. Burger and Fries

More From World:

Imran Khan to announce ‘next plan of action’ tomorrow

Imran Khan to announce ‘next plan of action’ tomorrow
India on lookout for new COVID variants as cases in other countries climb

India on lookout for new COVID variants as cases in other countries climb
PML-Q MPs throw weight behind Punjab CM amid vote of no confidence

PML-Q MPs throw weight behind Punjab CM amid vote of no confidence
'Endless' suffering as Pakistan reels from cataclysmic floods

'Endless' suffering as Pakistan reels from cataclysmic floods
People warned against connecting strangers via phone calls, online

People warned against connecting strangers via phone calls, online
'Violation of Islamic values': World reacts to Taliban ban on female education

'Violation of Islamic values': World reacts to Taliban ban on female education
Parvez Elahi to be removed as Punjab CM after new declaration, says Rana Sanaullah

Parvez Elahi to be removed as Punjab CM after new declaration, says Rana Sanaullah
PTI files contempt of court plea against govt over change of UCs in Islamabad

PTI files contempt of court plea against govt over change of UCs in Islamabad

Islamabad court throws out Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case

Islamabad court throws out Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case
Pakistan disappointed with Afghanistan's ban on higher education for women

Pakistan disappointed with Afghanistan's ban on higher education for women
IHC reserves verdict on pleas against conviction, acquittal in Noor Mukadam case

IHC reserves verdict on pleas against conviction, acquittal in Noor Mukadam case
Ukraine's Zelenskiy en route to Washington to meet Biden, address Congress

Ukraine's Zelenskiy en route to Washington to meet Biden, address Congress