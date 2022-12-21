 
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
King Charles III arrives late Queen' Sandringham home to celebrate first Christmas as monarch

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Britain's new monarch King Charles III has reportedly left Windsor Castle for Sandringham to celebrate first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father was in high spirits as he appeared waving to royal well-wishers from the front seat of a car driving him away from the official royal residence in Berkshire.

The King was believed to be on his way to Sandringham, where he will host some of his close relatives over Christmas.

The Palace has already confirmed that Charles would follow in the late Queen's footsteps and celebrate Christmas in Norfolk, much like late Queen Elizabeth II had done since the late 1980s.

Earlier it was revealed that the monarch would be joined by members of the Royal Family on Christmas Day morning at St Mary Magdalene Church, a chapel on the Sandringham estate where royals normally attend the morning service on December 25. 

King Charles hosting dozens of members of the wider Royal Family for the yearly pre-Christmas lunch on Tuesday. This event used to be hosted also by the late Queen and was one of her last engagements in London before her winter break in Sandringham.

