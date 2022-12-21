 
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Jodie Comer's net worth revealed: 'Makes almost £1.4million last year'

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Jodie Comer’s s net worth has been revealed as she made almost £1.4m in a year amid her on-screen success after the smash hit Killing Eve.

The Killing Eve actress, 29, saw assets in her company Jodesco Limited rocket from £912,000 to £ 2.27 million, driven by her blossoming career.

Her business has boomed with the star holding £ 1.8 million in reserves after paying out a £294,000 tax bill and other creditors, reported DailyMail.

She is best known for her show-stopping performance as assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, which she starred in alongside Sandra Oh as intelligence officer Eve Polastri.

Jodie has also starred Doctor Foster, The Last Duel, Help and has even taken to the stage for her one-woman show Prima Facie, which is set to go to Broadway next year

Despite her riches, Jodie is still understood to base herself at her childhood home with her parents in Liverpool.

In a recent interview, she said: 'I'd live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could.

'But I'm definitely looking to move out. I recognise I need my own space and independence. I just don't want to do it.'

Jodie's successful acting career has seen her win two BAFTAs - one for Killing Eve and one for her Covid care home drama Help last year.

