Thursday Dec 22 2022
Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas? 

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently seen with a new companion while his alleged relationship with Gigi Hadid was creating a buzz on social media.

The Oscar winner was papped with the 23-year-old Victoria Lamas in Los Angeles earlier this week which appeared like a “date” to some, sparking speculations if the Titanic star has found a new flame.

Thanks to the buzz, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about Victoria who is actually an actor and has appeared in The Last Thing the Earth Said, Two Niner, Talk Later and other projects.

In addition to her acting career, Victoria is also a model with a whopping number of followers on Instagram. Her 22,000 followers account states that she’s signed with Natural Models LA and Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

The multi-talented influence also has a knack for painting as she gives fans a glimpse of her amazing pieces every now and then.

