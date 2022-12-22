WATCH: Man fits 710 ornaments in his beard to create world record

Screengrab shows Joel Strasser from Idaho, USA, fitting holiday ornaments in his beard.— Instagram

Guinness World Records showed a man from the United States has broken the record for the most ornaments ever hung from a beard in such a creative way that it resembles a Christmas tree.

Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho, set the record for the most beard ornaments in a beard on December 2, 2022, when he decked his beard with an astounding 710 wearable multicoloured holiday ornaments, according to the record-keeping organisation.

"December of 2019 was the first time I stuck an ornament in my beard and the first time I broke the record," said Joel.



"Ever since then I've re-broken my own record every Christmas as I've improved my beard bauble technique."

"My technique has evolved and gotten a lot more specialised over the years that I've been breaking the record."



"I stuck them in a lot more haphazardly at first and that's why those first beard bauble record numbers were so low. I found that if I take my time and really focus on the individual strands of beard hair and small groups of hair, I can manage to fit so many more in there," he was quoted as saying by GWR.

"This was the most painful and annoying record I've broken! And completely worth it," he commented on GWR's Instagram post.

The procedure is difficult and requires a lot of patience, according to Joel, who notified the GWR about his efforts. It took nearly an hour to remove all 710 of the ornaments from his beard after two and a half hours of attaching them.



"Man look like a Christmas tree," a user commented.

"I should have hooked the firecrackers," joked another.

Joel likes to fit other things in his beard as well. On his social media, he often shares videos of himself playing around with different objects like cotton buds and candy canes.

"How many candy canes can I fit in my beard?" he recently asked.



