 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s plans for King Charles Trooping the Colour revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton’s plans for King Charles Trooping the Colour revealed

Kate Middleton is not expected to wear military uniform or ride horseback at King Charles Trooping the Colour after receiving the new patronage.

The Princess of Wales has been given the title of honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards by King Charles.

Kate Middleton’s husband Prince William was the first Royal Colonel of the Irish Guard. He was given the title over 10 years ago.

King Charles also gave his son William a new title. Prince William is now the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, according to Reuters.

Shortly after new patronages were announced, the Express reported Kate will not wear military uniform or ride horseback at King Charles Trooping the Colour, instead she is set to join Queen Consort Camilla in travelling to the event via carriage.

According to Mirror, King Charles and Prince William will ride on horseback during the display.

It was recently announced that the first public celebration of King Charles, known as Trooping the Color, will take place on June 17, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

‘Emily in Paris’ creator addresses Kyiv character criticism, ‘it wasn’t written’

‘Emily in Paris’ creator addresses Kyiv character criticism, ‘it wasn’t written’
Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

'John Wick: Chapter 4' new image showcases Keanu Reeves in full action

'John Wick: Chapter 4' new image showcases Keanu Reeves in full action
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen

Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen
Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

King Charles facing ‘far worse’ threat?

King Charles facing ‘far worse’ threat?
Gal Gadot celebrates 'Snow White' 85th Anniversary by sharing fan art

Gal Gadot celebrates 'Snow White' 85th Anniversary by sharing fan art
David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’

David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’
Amber Heard ‘finally’ paying Johnny Depp ‘enshrines his victory’

Amber Heard ‘finally’ paying Johnny Depp ‘enshrines his victory’
King Charles Christmas at Sandringham: Police warn royal fans

King Charles Christmas at Sandringham: Police warn royal fans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brand image ‘destroyed beyond repair’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brand image ‘destroyed beyond repair’
Meghan Markle accused of being 'involved' with author who’s 'horrific to Royals'

Meghan Markle accused of being 'involved' with author who’s 'horrific to Royals'