 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond

Sam Worthington recently reevaled that he contested with Daniel Craig for the role of James Bond, back in 2003, when Barbara Broccoli was leading the film.

In an interview, Sam Worthington, who recently starred in Avatar: The Way of Water, shared that he lost out to Daniel Craig for the iconic role of James Bond in the megahit franchise after failing his screen test.

Speaking to Variety on December 15, Sam recalled the time he flew from his home in New York to London for the audition, and even had his hair cut by Barbara in his hotel room.

The audition, however, turned out to be a major fail for him as he did not match their vision of the spy, and "had no idea what he was doing."

"I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn't get the debonair down for the life of me. The suit did not fit," Sam continued. "I had no idea what I was doing."

The actor, 46, went on to work in the Avatar franchise as Jake Sully. The actor reprised his role for the third time in the recent sequel.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video

Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video
Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx
Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: 'I don't have any regrets'

Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: 'I don't have any regrets'
Olivia Cooke feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews

Olivia Cooke feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews
Helen Mirren expresses her ‘annoyance’ over American western movies

Helen Mirren expresses her ‘annoyance’ over American western movies
Lottie Moss reflects on her face tattoo: ‘I feel free’

Lottie Moss reflects on her face tattoo: ‘I feel free’
Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash

Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash
James Denton says it was dream come true to work with his son in a film

James Denton says it was dream come true to work with his son in a film
'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $600 million mark at the box office

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $600 million mark at the box office
Tamara Braun announces she is leaving the show 'Days of Our Lives'

Tamara Braun announces she is leaving the show 'Days of Our Lives'
Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle

Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle
Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time

Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time